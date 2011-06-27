  1. Home
2021 Toyota RAV4 Adventure Features & Specs

More about the 2021 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Torque184 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Matsyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,155
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,155
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,155
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Spider Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Lineryes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Liner Packageyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Frameless Homelink Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,155
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Blackout Emblem Overlayyes
Two-Toneyes
Trailer Ballyes
High Performance LED Fog Lights (Black)yes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Towing Wire Harnessyes
Exhaust Tip - Black Chromeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Gross weight4705 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload1090 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height68.6 in.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Rock/Ice Edge Roof
  • Midnight Black Metallic/Ice Edge Roof
  • Blue Flame/Ice Edge Roof
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blue Flame
  • Lunar Rock
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Mocha, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,155
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,155
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

