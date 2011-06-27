  1. Home
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Torque184 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,350
XLE Premium Grade Weather Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
XLE Premium Grade Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,350
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,350
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Spider Cargo Netyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Audio Plus and JBLyes
All-Weather Liner Packageyes
Frameless Homelink Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,350
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Front head room37.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Blackout Emblem Overlayyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
High Performance LED Fog Lights (Black)yes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Gross weight4610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload1095 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height67.2 in.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Exterior Colors
  • Blueprint
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blue Flame
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Lunar Rock
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Light Gray, leatherette
  • Nutmeg, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,350
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
