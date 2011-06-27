  1. Home
2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure Features & Specs

More about the 2019 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Torque184 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Adventure Grade Weather Packageyes
Adventure Grade Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,050
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,050
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Spider Cargo Netyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Entune 3.0 Premium Audio, Dynamic Navigation and JBL w/Clari-Fiyes
All-Weather Liner Packageyes
Four Season Liner/Mat Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,050
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Two-Toneyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Gross weight4705 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload1090 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height68.6 in.
EPA interior volume136.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blue Flame
  • Lunar Rock
  • Blue Flame/Ice Edge Roof
  • Midnight Black Metallic/Ice Edge Roof
  • Lunar Rock/Ice Edge Roof
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Mocha, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

