Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|365.7/477.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Torque
|172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|176 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|"Power Premium" Extra value Package
|yes
|"Power Plus" Extra Value Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|"Plus" Extra Value Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Interior Light Kit
|yes
|Cargo Net Hammock
|yes
|Cargo Net-Envelope
|yes
|Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Mud Guards
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Body Side Molding
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|yes
|Paint Protection Film (Hood and Fender)
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Maximum cargo capacity
|73.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3345 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4525 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|38.4 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|28.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|900 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.0 degrees
|Length
|183.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.5 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|139.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.7 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|P235/55R18 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
