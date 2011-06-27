  1. Home
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
"Power Premium" Extra value Packageyes
"Power Plus" Extra Value Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
"Plus" Extra Value Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Heated Fabric Front Row Seatsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net Hammockyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Tonneau Coveryes
All-Weather Liner Packageyes
Shift Knobyes
Interior Light Kityes
Four Season Liner/Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net-Envelopeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Film (Hood and Fender)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3605 lbs.
Gross weight4640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume139.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Black Currant Metallic
  • Electric Storm Blue
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Nutmeg, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
