  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2016 Toyota RAV4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2016 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,270
See RAV4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)381.6/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,270
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Managementyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,270
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,270
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Door Sill Protectoryes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Cargo Netyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net Hammockyes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Shift Knobyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
All Weather Floor Liner and Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,270
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Maximum cargo capacity73.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3485 lbs.
Gross weight4525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume139.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Storm Blue
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Hot Lava
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Black Currant Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Nutmeg, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,270
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,270
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See RAV4 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles