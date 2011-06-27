Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,617*
Total Cash Price
$20,750
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,839*
Total Cash Price
$27,870
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,236*
Total Cash Price
$28,684
SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,188*
Total Cash Price
$28,073
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,316*
Total Cash Price
$21,157
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,919*
Total Cash Price
$20,343
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,633*
Total Cash Price
$29,497
XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,919*
Total Cash Price
$20,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$3,985
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$1,459
|$881
|$355
|$2,499
|$7,188
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$643
|$752
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,127
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,294
|Financing
|$1,116
|$898
|$664
|$416
|$150
|$3,244
|Depreciation
|$4,315
|$1,724
|$1,532
|$1,376
|$1,255
|$10,201
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,005
|$6,700
|$5,841
|$5,069
|$7,002
|$35,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$2,678
|$1,959
|$1,184
|$477
|$3,357
|$9,654
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$737
|$863
|$1,010
|$3,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,514
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,739
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,206
|$892
|$559
|$201
|$4,357
|Depreciation
|$5,795
|$2,315
|$2,058
|$1,848
|$1,685
|$13,701
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,781
|$9,000
|$7,845
|$6,809
|$9,405
|$47,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RAV4 SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,509
|Maintenance
|$2,757
|$2,016
|$1,218
|$491
|$3,455
|$9,936
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,558
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,789
|Financing
|$1,543
|$1,241
|$918
|$575
|$207
|$4,484
|Depreciation
|$5,964
|$2,383
|$2,118
|$1,902
|$1,734
|$14,101
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,212
|$9,262
|$8,074
|$7,008
|$9,680
|$49,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RAV4 SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$2,698
|$1,973
|$1,192
|$480
|$3,381
|$9,725
|Repairs
|$548
|$635
|$742
|$869
|$1,017
|$3,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,525
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,751
|Financing
|$1,510
|$1,214
|$898
|$563
|$203
|$4,388
|Depreciation
|$5,837
|$2,332
|$2,073
|$1,862
|$1,697
|$13,801
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,889
|$9,065
|$7,902
|$6,859
|$9,474
|$48,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$2,033
|$1,487
|$899
|$362
|$2,548
|$7,329
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,149
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,320
|Financing
|$1,138
|$915
|$677
|$424
|$153
|$3,307
|Depreciation
|$4,399
|$1,758
|$1,562
|$1,403
|$1,279
|$10,401
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,221
|$6,832
|$5,955
|$5,169
|$7,140
|$36,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$1,430
|$864
|$348
|$2,450
|$7,047
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,094
|$880
|$651
|$408
|$147
|$3,180
|Depreciation
|$4,230
|$1,690
|$1,502
|$1,349
|$1,230
|$10,001
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,789
|$6,569
|$5,726
|$4,970
|$6,865
|$34,919
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,665
|Maintenance
|$2,835
|$2,074
|$1,253
|$505
|$3,553
|$10,218
|Repairs
|$576
|$667
|$780
|$914
|$1,069
|$4,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,602
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,840
|Financing
|$1,586
|$1,276
|$944
|$592
|$213
|$4,611
|Depreciation
|$6,134
|$2,451
|$2,178
|$1,956
|$1,784
|$14,501
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,644
|$9,525
|$8,303
|$7,207
|$9,954
|$50,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$1,430
|$864
|$348
|$2,450
|$7,047
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,094
|$880
|$651
|$408
|$147
|$3,180
|Depreciation
|$4,230
|$1,690
|$1,502
|$1,349
|$1,230
|$10,001
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,789
|$6,569
|$5,726
|$4,970
|$6,865
|$34,919
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 RAV4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota RAV4 in Virginia is:not available
