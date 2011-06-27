  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2014 Toyota RAV4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
See RAV4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)381.6/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Mat Setyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
10" Overhead DVD Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Electrochromic Mirroryes
SofTech Seating w/Dual Front Seat Heatersyes
SofTech Seatingyes
Carpet Matsyes
Homelinkyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Trunk Matyes
Cargo Net Trayyes
Cargo Trayyes
Display Audio w/Navigation and Entuneyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Cross Barsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
2 Piece Rear Splashguardsyes
18" BBS Silver Finish Alloys w/Michelin Tiresyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
4 Piece Front & Rear Splashguardsyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3465 lbs.
Gross weight4485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length179.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume139.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Super White
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Latte, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See RAV4 Inventory

Related Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles