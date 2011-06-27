  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2014 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,720
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Color Keyed Appearance Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,720
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,720
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Mat Setyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
10" Overhead DVD Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Matsyes
Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Navigationyes
Homelinkyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Trunk Matyes
Cargo Net Trayyes
Cargo Trayyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,720
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,720
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Cross Barsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
2 Piece Rear Splashguardsyes
18" BBS Silver Finish Alloysyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
4 Piece Front & Rear Splashguardsyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3610 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length179.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume139.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Latte, leatherette
  • Terra Cotta, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,720
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,720
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
