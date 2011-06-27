  1. Home
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2012 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,750
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,750
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Enhancement Value Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,750
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Lineryes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Ashtrayyes
Cargo Logic Toteyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Interior Tonneau Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net Trayyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,750
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Auto On/Off Headlampsyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Hood Protectoryes
Roof Rackyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3569 lbs.
Gross weight4535 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload966 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length181.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black Forest Pearl
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,750
P235/55R H tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,750
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
