Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2011 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,385
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower269 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Value Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Tow Prep Packageyes
Preferred Premium Packageyes
Premium Plus Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interface Kit for iPodyes
JBL AM/FM 6 CD Changeryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Third Row Seatyes
Touch-Screen DVD Navigation Systemyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Lineryes
Ashtrayyes
Traffic Navyes
Cargo Toteyes
BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyes
Carpet Floor Mat Set w/3rd Row Matyes
Net Trayyes
Power Driver's Seatyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Towing Receiver Hitchyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Hood Protectoryes
Exhaust Tipyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1040 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length181.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Black Forest Pearl
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
