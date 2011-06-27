  1. Home
Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2006 RAV4
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower269 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3677 lbs.
Gross weight4720 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach29.3 degrees
Maximum payload1043 lbs.
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Flint Mica
  • Black
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R18 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
