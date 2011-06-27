  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota RAV4 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.8/399.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2897 lbs.
Gross weight4041 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1144 lbs.
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length166.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base98 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Everglade Metallic
  • Savannah Metallic
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Frosted White Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Flint Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles