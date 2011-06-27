  1. Home
Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,925
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/367.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,925
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,925
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,925
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,925
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,925
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,925
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,925
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,925
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,925
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1113 lbs.
Angle of departure29 degrees
Length166.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,925
Exterior Colors
  • Rainforest Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Black
  • Impulse Red
  • Frosted White Pearl
  • Vintage Gold
  • Titanium
  • Spectra Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,925
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,925
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
