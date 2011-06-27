Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.7/351.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|125 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|127 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|Front leg room
|39.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|35 cu.ft.
|Length
|163.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2844 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3946 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Height
|65.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1102.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|94.9 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
