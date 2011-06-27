  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2000 Toyota RAV4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 L Special Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2000 RAV4
Overview
See RAV4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length163.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2668 lbs.
Gross weight3913 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload1245.0 lbs.
Wheel base94.9 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Pearl Mica
  • Black
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Deep Jewel Green
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Quicksilver
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Light Charcoal
See RAV4 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 L Special Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles