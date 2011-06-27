  1. Home
Used 1999 Toyota RAV4 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 RAV4
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room39.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Measurements
Length163.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2723 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Quicksilver
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
