Used 1998 Toyota RAV4 L Special Edition Features & Specs

More about the 1998 RAV4
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity58 cu.ft.
Length163.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.8 cu.ft.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base94.9 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Sedona Sunset Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
