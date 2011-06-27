  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 1996 Toyota RAV4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Toyota RAV4 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 RAV4
Overview
See RAV4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base94.9 in.
Length162.0 in.
Width66.7 in.
See RAV4 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Toyota RAV4 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles