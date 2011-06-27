Used 1996 Toyota RAV4 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.3/413.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|65.2 in.
|Wheel base
|86.6 in.
|Length
|145.9 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
