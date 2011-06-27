  1. Home
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 RAV4 Prime
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,100
EPA Combined MPGe94 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)580.0/522.0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4.5 hr.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range42 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,100
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,100
SE Weather and Moonroof Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,100
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Spider Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Lineryes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Cargo Toteyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Frameless Homelink Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,100
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Trailer Ballyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Towing Wire Harnessyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4235 lbs.
Gross weight5530 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload1295 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height67.0 in.
EPA interior volume132.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Supersonic Red
  • Super White
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blueprint
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.

