2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,575
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|40 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|40 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|41/38 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|594.5/551.0 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5,300 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,750 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,115 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Limited Advanced Technology Package
|+$1,225
|Quick Charge Cable Package
|+$70
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|800 watts stereo output
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpet Mat Package
|+$269
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Premium Audio, Dynamic Navigation w/JBL
|+$1,040
|Console Safe
|+$359
|Door Sill Protectors
|+$199
|All-Weather Liner Package
|+$269
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Body Side Moldings
|+$209
|Running Boards
|+$549
|Special Color
|+$425
|Panoramic Sunroof
|+$500
|Mudguards
|+$129
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$315
|Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome
|+$120
|Door Edge Guards
|+$140
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|19.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|37.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,805 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|136.4 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,920 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|67.0 in.
|Length
|180.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|69.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,115 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,750 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.0 in.
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|225/60R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
