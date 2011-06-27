  1. Home
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RAV4 Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,575
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG40 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/38 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)594.5/551.0 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower219 hp @ 5,300 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,750 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,115 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Limited Advanced Technology Package +$1,225
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
800 watts stereo outputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Mat Package +$269
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Premium Audio, Dynamic Navigation w/JBL +$1,040
Console Safe +$359
Door Sill Protectors +$199
All-Weather Liner Package +$269
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.7 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locks +$65
Body Side Moldings +$209
Running Boards +$549
Special Color +$425
Panoramic Sunroof +$500
Mudguards +$129
Paint Protection Film +$395
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$315
Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome +$120
Door Edge Guards +$140
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,805 lbs.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,920 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.0 in.
Length180.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,115 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,750 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blueprint
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Nutmeg, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
