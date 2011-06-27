  1. Home
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)594.5/551.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower219 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,300
XSE Technology Packageyes
XSE Grade Weather Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Spider Cargo Netyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Liner Packageyes
Frameless Homelink Mirroryes
Premium Audio, Dynamic Navigation and JBLyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,300
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,300
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Panoramic Sunroofyes
Blackout Emblem Overlayyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
High Performance LED Fog Lights (Black)yes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3755 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload1165 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.0 in.
EPA interior volume136.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Blueprint/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Blizzard Pearl/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
Interior Colors
  • Black/Blue, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.

