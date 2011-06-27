  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2016 RAV4 Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)503.2/458.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Managementyes
Advanced Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,610
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,610
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Door Sill Protectoryes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Cargo Netyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net Hammockyes
Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Navigationyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Shift Knobyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
All Weather Floor Liner and Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,610
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,610
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Maximum cargo capacity70.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3950 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume136.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Electric Storm Blue
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Cinnamon, leatherette
  • Nutmeg, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,610
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,610
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
