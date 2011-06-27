  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4 EV
  4. Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV
  5. Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 RAV4 EV
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all RAV4 EVS for sale
List Price Estimate
$20,331 - $24,461
Used RAV4 EV for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best EV short of a Tesla

Philip Reed, 10/07/2015
4dr SUV (electric DD)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

The RAV4 EV gets about 140 miles on a full charge. This is more than any other car out there except the Tesla. Furthermore, the range doesn't bounce all over the place like other EVs. In fact, you often get more range than is promised. It's also bigger and faster than other EVs. The only real problem with this car is the charging timer. You can't set it to begin charging in the middle of the night when rates are low. This is a very poor omission.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A rocket ship suv

Leslie, 03/09/2016
4dr SUV (electric DD)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It is so loaded that there is nothing that you can really add. I had leather seats installed because I love the small.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RAV4 EVS for sale

Related Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles