2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Prius
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG52
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)54/50 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)610.2/565.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
Combined MPG52
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,875
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Protection Package #3yes
Protection Package #2yes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Matsyes
All Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,875
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,875
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Universal Tablet Holderyes
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Cargo Lineryes
Frameless Homelink Mirroryes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,875
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,875
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
15" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Aero Side Splitteryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Removable Roof Cross Barsyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Maximum cargo capacity50.7 cu.ft.
Length180.0 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Exterior Colors
  • Supersonic Red
  • Wind Chill Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,875
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.

