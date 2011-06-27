2019 Toyota Prius Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Rock Solid Hybrid Cruiser , 05/08/2019 LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 49 of 51 people found this review helpful I am home... this car is where I belong. In less than 24 hours of ownership, this is quite possibly my favorite car ever (and I've owned 17 cars in my life). Took delivery two hours away and recorded a solid 62.5mpg on the highway (keeping in mind the break-in requirements). The CVT is perfect (I came from owning a line of late-model Subarus, and throttle tip-in and rubbery-band effect were terrible in the Subarus). The Prius rides like a much larger car - feels solid on the road, very very smooth and quiet. Happy to have the AWD for my slippery, slopey, snowy driveway in winter. Roomy interior! Steering still carries the artificial electric boost and feel that most Prius drivers will instantly recognize. Coming from the superior Eyesight package available in Subaru, I'm not as thrilled with Toyota's Sensing package, but it is what it is. Entune is terrible, and I didn't think I would miss Apple Carplay, but I do. And one small fault: it would be nice to backlight the shifter column to see the shift patterns in the dark (I know they are on the dash, but something about the shifter having it backlit is better to me). No dealbreakers here... the car is simply phenomenal... I love coasting through traffic and starting off effortlessly. Well done. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Here and gone David R , 07/04/2019 XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Good driving qualities. Averaging over 49 miles per gallon. Softex fabric seat are OK, very hot when left out in the sun. Sound system is above average. Visibility is good. Good back up screen. Traded in a 2006 Prius. The AWD-e provides a quick response from a full stop. Report Abuse

We adore this car! Getting over 60 mpg often! Margaret Walker , 08/07/2019 XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My husband and I have test driven the Prius since its' inception. We never felt comfortable in it so never purchased it. We decided to try out the 2019 model, the XLE with lumbar support and we bought the car in June 2019. This car is fantastic. It is comfortable, even fun to drive, and the mpg is much higher than stated. One day last summer, my husband drove from downtown NYC to Westchester (about 20 miles) and got 72 mpg! We didn't get the AWD option, as we have a Volvo with AWD which we will drive in stormy weather. This car is nearly as comfortable as the Volvo with orthopedic seats!! We prefer to drive it due to the mileage advantage. We actually feel that this is one of the very best cars we have ever owned! LOVE IT! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Spunky small car VAR , 06/21/2019 XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I love my new Prius. I can zip into the narrow parking lot spaces. It gives me a good feeling of safety navigating busy roads: detects and warns if another vehicle is too close; detects pedestrians; if I leave my lane I get a warning and a slight tug on the wheel; and especially the blind spot monitor is a huge advantage. And I get plenty of power! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse