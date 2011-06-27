2019 Toyota Prius Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius Hatchback
L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,455*
Total Cash Price
$25,063
XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,905*
Total Cash Price
$33,664
LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,100*
Total Cash Price
$34,647
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,858*
Total Cash Price
$24,572
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,204*
Total Cash Price
$33,909
XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,052*
Total Cash Price
$25,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Prius Hatchback L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$788
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,085
|Maintenance
|$58
|$463
|$423
|$961
|$1,814
|$3,719
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,216
|Financing
|$1,347
|$1,084
|$803
|$502
|$182
|$3,918
|Depreciation
|$4,580
|$2,159
|$2,044
|$2,397
|$2,272
|$13,452
|Fuel
|$623
|$642
|$661
|$680
|$701
|$3,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,419
|$5,179
|$4,898
|$5,691
|$6,269
|$30,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Prius Hatchback XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$78
|$622
|$569
|$1,291
|$2,436
|$4,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,408
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,633
|Financing
|$1,810
|$1,456
|$1,078
|$674
|$244
|$5,262
|Depreciation
|$6,151
|$2,900
|$2,745
|$3,220
|$3,051
|$18,068
|Fuel
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$4,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,308
|$6,955
|$6,579
|$7,643
|$8,420
|$40,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Prius Hatchback LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,647
|Maintenance
|$80
|$640
|$585
|$1,328
|$2,507
|$5,141
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,681
|Financing
|$1,863
|$1,499
|$1,110
|$694
|$251
|$5,416
|Depreciation
|$6,331
|$2,985
|$2,826
|$3,314
|$3,140
|$18,595
|Fuel
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$940
|$969
|$4,571
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,638
|$7,159
|$6,771
|$7,866
|$8,666
|$42,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Prius Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$4,005
|Maintenance
|$57
|$454
|$415
|$942
|$1,778
|$3,646
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,028
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,192
|Financing
|$1,321
|$1,063
|$787
|$492
|$178
|$3,841
|Depreciation
|$4,490
|$2,117
|$2,004
|$2,350
|$2,227
|$13,188
|Fuel
|$611
|$629
|$648
|$667
|$687
|$3,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,254
|$5,077
|$4,802
|$5,579
|$6,146
|$29,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Prius Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$79
|$627
|$573
|$1,300
|$2,454
|$5,031
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,419
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,645
|Financing
|$1,823
|$1,467
|$1,086
|$679
|$246
|$5,301
|Depreciation
|$6,196
|$2,921
|$2,766
|$3,243
|$3,073
|$18,199
|Fuel
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$920
|$948
|$4,474
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,391
|$7,006
|$6,627
|$7,699
|$8,481
|$41,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Prius Hatchback XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$804
|$832
|$861
|$891
|$4,165
|Maintenance
|$59
|$472
|$432
|$980
|$1,849
|$3,792
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,069
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,240
|Financing
|$1,374
|$1,106
|$818
|$512
|$185
|$3,995
|Depreciation
|$4,670
|$2,202
|$2,084
|$2,444
|$2,316
|$13,716
|Fuel
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$714
|$3,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,584
|$5,280
|$4,994
|$5,802
|$6,392
|$31,052
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Prius
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota Prius in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Toyota Prius info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman