Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two Eco Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG56
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)58/53 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)655.4/598.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
Combined MPG56
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
All Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Shifter Appliqueyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
15" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Aero Side Splitteryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Cargo Cross Barsyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume120.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Sea Glass Pearl
  • Hypersonic Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Harvest Beige, cloth
  • Moonstone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
