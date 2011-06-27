  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota Prius Three Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG52
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)54/50 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)610.2/565.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
Combined MPG52
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Advanced technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
All Weather Floor Linersyes
All Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Tray Plusyes
Cargo Netyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
15" Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight3050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hypersonic Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Sea Glass Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Moonstone, cloth
  • Harvest Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
