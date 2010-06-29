Monthly Update for December 2018 - 2016 Toyota Prius Long-Term Road Test

2016 Toyota Prius: Monthly Update for December 2018

by Caroline Pardilla, Senior Copy Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Thanks to the holidays, we were able to get our 2016 Toyota Prius out of town and on the road to Central California. Editor Ron Montoya spent some quality time with our long-termer, and although he was impressed with its fuel economy over his holiday excursion, he still encountered some nits to pick. Yup, that never-say-die blind-spot monitor malfunction notification was one of them.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Despite the highway-heavy road trip in December, and Ron's reported trip average of 49 mpg, the Prius' monthly average fell to 46.7 mpg, from 49.6 in November. The drop could be attributed to driving conditions. Over 981.5 miles of travel, there were three fill-ups totaling 21 gallons.

Average lifetime mpg: 49.4

EPA mpg rating: 52 combined (54 city/50 highway)

Best fill mpg: 57.2

Best range: 521 miles

Current odometer: 29,077 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Miscellaneous

"Toyota debuted the refreshed 2019 Prius at this year's LA Auto Show, and the end result is nothing short of transformative. Restyled bumpers and a revised back end means the exterior is no longer breathtakingly ugly. The cheap white plastic trim that adorns the Prius' center console is also gone; it's replaced by piano-black surfaces that might attract fingerprints, but at least it doesn't look like you're sitting inside a first-gen iPhone knockoff. The Prius also gets the Prius Prime's giant touchscreen but sadly doesn't come with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay compatibility. Rounding out the changes is the availability of an all-wheel-drive powertrain." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor

Performance

"I took the Prius on a road trip over the holidays and came away with a few impressions. The engine takes its time getting up to highway speeds, but not to the point where it feels unsafe. If I needed to pass a slower vehicle, I'd give myself more space and it was never a problem. The seats and ride quality were comfortable over hours of driving. There were times when high winds would push the Prius around in its lane, but I imagine this would happen in any small car. Hybrids are best suited for the city, but I still averaged about 49 mpg on my trip, just 1 mpg shy of the highway EPA rating. Very impressive." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Technology

"We've already commented on the annoying blind-spot monitor malfunction reminder, but here's how often it happens. Hitting the back button to clear the warning will only buy you about 7 seconds of time before the message returns. It doesn't matter how often you clear it, the message always comes back. We're not ignoring the problem, but there's been some trouble figuring out who's best suited to fix this. The dealership initially said it was a body shop issue. When we took it to a body shop, they passed the buck and said it was a dealer issue. We'll have more details on this later, but for now the warning persists." — Ron Montoya



"I'm not a fan of the cruise control stalk on the Prius. This has been in many Toyota models for years, but I prefer buttons on the steering wheel. There's a slight learning curve to it since you have to operate it without looking at it directly. When the cruise control is on, you cannot increase the speed with the press of a button like in many other cars. Instead, you have to hold the stalk up, wait for the vehicle to reach the speed you want and then let go." — Ron Montoya

"I almost forgot that our Prius had heated seats. The placement of the button is practically invisible to someone from the driver's seat. It's located under the center console, roughly where your right knee would rest. Since the passenger side button isn't visible at all, there's a handy indicator light to remind you that the seat heater is in use on the passenger side." — Ron Montoya