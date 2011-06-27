  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Prius Four Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Prius
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,435
See Prius Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG50
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,435
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)51/48 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)606.9/571.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG50
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,435
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Deluxe Solar Roof Packageyes
Prius XSP Packageyes
Preferred Premium Accessory Package Plusyes
Protection Packageyes
PLUS Performance Packageyes
PLUS Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,435
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
440 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Carpet Floor and Cargo Mat Setyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Woodgrain (Graywood)yes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Mats and Cargo Matyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Dual Headrest DVD Systemyes
Spider Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,435
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,435
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Lower Door Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Ground Effectsyes
PLUS Ground Effects Kityes
Chrome Lower Door Moldingsyes
Splashguardsyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Fog Lightsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
PLUS 17" Split 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Accent Stripeyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Clear Paint Protection - Front Bumperyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity39.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.25 cd.
Length176.4 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Exterior Colors
  • Winter Gray Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Sea Glass Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leatherette
  • Bisque, leatherette
  • Misty Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,435
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,435
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,435
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
