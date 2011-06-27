  1. Home
Used 2010 Toyota Prius III Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Prius
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG50
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)51/48 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)606.9/571.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG50
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
Preferred Premium Accessory Package Plusyes
Appearance Packageyes
Solar Roof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,800
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Interface Kit for iPodyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Toteyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Netyes
Satellite Radio (XM)yes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Lower Door Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Clear Protective Filmyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity39.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.25 cd.
Length175.6 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Winter Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray, cloth
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Misty Gray, leather
  • Misty Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,800
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
