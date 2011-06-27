  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius v
  4. Used 2017 Toyota Prius v
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Two Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Prius v
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,675
See Prius v Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)511.7/464.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,675
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,675
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,675
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Ashtray Cupyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Liners Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Four Seasons Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,675
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Maximum cargo capacity67.3 cu.ft.
Length182.9 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height62.0 in.
EPA interior volume131.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Absolutely Red
  • Sea Glass Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Galactic Aqua Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,675
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Prius v Inventory

Related Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Two info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles