Used 2014 Toyota Prius v Two Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)523.6/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
All-Weather Mats and All-Weather Cargo Trayyes
Electrochromic Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Eco Friendly Leatheryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Splashguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Clear Paint Protection - Front Bumperyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length181.7 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height62.0 in.
EPA interior volume131.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Clear Sky Metallic
  • Sea Glass Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Misty Gray, cloth
  • Dark Gray, cloth
  • Bisque, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
