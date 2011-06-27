  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius v
  4. Used 2012 Toyota Prius v
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Prius v
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,140
See Prius v Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)523.6/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Prius v 5 Standardyes
Advanced Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,140
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Carpet Floor and Cargo Mat Setyes
Cargo Toteyes
Ashtray Cupyes
All Weather Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,140
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,140
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Paint Protective Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length181.7 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height62.0 in.
EPA interior volume131.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Clear Sky Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Misty Gray, leatherette
  • Dark Gray, leatherette
  • Bisque, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,140
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/50R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,140
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Prius v Inventory

Related Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Five info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles