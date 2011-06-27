  1. Home
2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Prius Prime
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG54
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,000
EPA City MPGe133 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)55/53 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)627.0/604.2 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG54
EPA kWh/100 mi25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range25 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,000
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Matsyes
Protection Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,000
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Universal Tablet Holderyes
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Lineryes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,000
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
15" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Aero Side Splitteryes
Removable Roof Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Length182.9 in.
Curb weight3375 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Exterior Colors
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blue Magnetism
  • Titanium Glow
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Supersonic Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Moonstone, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,000
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.

