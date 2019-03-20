2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback
What’s new
- The Prius Prime returns unchanged for 2019
- Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding fuel economy, with 25 miles of electric range
- Comfortable front seats
- Priced lower than most other plug-ins
- Slow acceleration and noisy engine
- Small cargo area
- Infotainment system's poor layout and smartphone integration
Which Prius Prime does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Plug-in hybrids have all of the advantages of standard hybrids as well as some EV perks. They're an especially great alternative for those with commute distances that fall within the EV range.
In the case of the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime, that range is 25 miles. If you're fortunate enough to have a short commute and you buy a Prius Prime, it's possible that stopping to get gasoline could be a rare occasion. Once that range is depleted, you'll still have the hybrid powertrain to keep you going, and the Prime's 54-mpg combined fuel economy estimate is impressive by itself.
There is a trade-off, though. Compared to the standard Prius, the supplemental batteries reduce seating capacity to four, the added weight further dulls overall performance and there's less cargo space. On the plus side, we like the Prime's styling better than that of the regular Prius and compared to other plug-ins, it's a bit more affordable.
The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is a solid plug-in hybrid choice, but there are some rivals we consider better. Most notably is the Chevrolet Volt that has double the EV range, but you'll have to act fast if you want one since Chevy just discontinued it. All that's left is dealer stock. We also suggest checking out the Honda Clarity Plug-In that delivers a lot for the money.
2019 Toyota Prius Prime models
The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is available in three trim levels: Plus, Premium and Advanced. All share the same hybrid powertrain and perform identically, so the differences among them boil down to features. The Plus is obviously the value play of the range, but it has a decent list of standard equipment. The Premium, meanwhile, brings a few key comfort-oriented items. The Advanced trim level adds a lot of features that will surely appeal to tech-savvy buyers, though they come at a big increase in price.
All Prius Primes have a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a plug-in hybrid system. Total system output is 121 horsepower, delivered to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable automatic transmission. The EPA estimates the Prime can drive up to 25 miles using pure electric power. Fully charging the battery takes 5.5 hours using a 120-volt power source or a little more than two hours with 240 volts.
The Plus trim level starts you out with 15-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic climate control, keyless access (driver's door only) and start, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. A suite of driver safety aids, called Toyota Safety Sense P, is also standard and includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.
Stepping up one rung to the Premium trim level puts you into the Prius Prime's sweet spot. It includes a power driver's seat, an 11.6-inch central touchscreen and upgraded infotainment system, simulated leather (SofTex) upholstery, keyless entry on the other three doors, and wireless smartphone charging.
The Advanced trim level adds on a premium audio system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, a head-up display, a smartphone app with a charge management system and remote-control climate operation, automatic wipers, and a semi-automated parking function.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.0
Acceleration5.5
Braking6.0
Steering6.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility6.5
Quality8.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space5.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Decided to get the Prius prime after 3 years with a 2012 Leaf (Horrible), 2015 Ford CMax (Roomy car with decent Mileage, too bad ford did not improve on it). Have a 80 miles round trip commute from Orange county to LA and prius is turning out to be a solid buy. Electric range could have been better. The fuel economy is stellar. Laser cruise control and automatic breaking is a boon. Want to replace wife's aging GL with something more efficient. (Looking at a PHEV Pacifica in the next year or so, Toyota are you listening?) 18 months and 28K miles later, the Mpg/e for my 80 mile round trip commute with no charging at work is 96 Mpge. Automatic emergency breaking is an amazing co-pilot. Will not think of buying another car without one. Please make improvements to the "autopilot", more ev range please (60 miles would be good). Bring the prius technology to the Sienna!
Let's start with the worst features: Acceleration is what you'd expect from an EV hybrid, but I've found it adequate to do any merging or passing on both city roads and highways. The Toyota entertainment system is a nightmare, crashing and rebooting as if it were a Windows computer circa 2000, and the car does not support Apple CarPlay unlike other Toyota models. However, the end-around is to use your iPhone or Android apps and bluetooth for a perfectly fine interface. The third disaster feature is navigation which is just like all the other terrible navigation systems ever built into every other car. Just ignore it and use Waze or Google Maps or a Garmin. The screen is nice and big, so I find I can stick my suction-cup Garmin to it for perfect viewing rather than on the windshield. Now the good stuff: I've had my car a month, have yet to gas up, and the gas level is just slightly below "full." That's because most of my driving is under 25 miles round trip and I plug in each trip. So far I'm averaging 100 mpg. The car handles like my old Prius V or any other Prius for that matter. Cargo space is slightly reduced but I find it adequate. As of April 2019 Toyota still has plenty of $4,500 tax credits to give away, unlike many other car manufacturers who have been making EVs or EV hybrids for a while, so that allowed me to get the Advanced model for the price of the basic model (though I won't see that $4,500 until April 2020). Of the Advanced features, I like lane following, lane cross warning, blind-spot warning, near-hazard warning, and watch-out-for-that-car-you-can't-see-zooming-behind-you-as-you-are-backing-up warning. I don't use the auto parking system as I can park the car faster myself. The nicest little touch is the wireless recharger for your cell phone. I just plop my phone in the phone-shaped area and not worry about the battery level. In short, I couldn't be happier with this car unless it had a workable entertainment system that I didn't have to work around. I'm updating the review now that I've had the car half a year. All my driving locally is within 30 miles round-trip and I literally don't gas up until I have to go on a road trip. There was a 2-month period where I stayed local, put no gas in the car and the fuel level didn't do down at all. When I do hit the highway, road noise is acceptable, as is handling, but you won't mistake this Prius for a Lexus. The blind-spot warning feature is really useful on the road for those drivers that like to park in your blind spot while cruising along. I generally fill up the car when I'm at about 1/8 tank, and it costs an average of $25 to do so. For that I get about 4-1/2 hours of driving (a little over 300 miles). The tolls I have to pay on the PA, OH, and IN turnpikes cost me more than the gas. I average around 60 miles/gallon overall, which is also not like a Lexus, but in a good way. This car isn't going to turn any heads, but it exemplifies the advantage of plug-in hybrids. If your local driving is truly local (< 30 miles round trip per day) but you occasionally go on the road, an all-electric vehicle doesn't cut it unless you don't mind waiting 20 minutes for a partial charge-up. An all-gasoline vehicle also doesn't cut it because of poor mileage and spewing carbon into the air. Plug-in hybrids rule, or will once people figure it out.
I own a 2016 Prius 4 and a 2014 Prius 3. The 3 is coming off lease and will be turned in. We love everything about the Prius 4 and we just purchased the 2019 Prius Prime Premium for my wife. Her only complaint is "if only the car had the outside mirror warning sensors to allow me to switch lanes safely". It took my 71 yr. old wife quite some time to locate the Prime she desired but completely missed the description of the outside mirrors. If it was possible to change them out we would do it. This is the last vehicle we are purchasing since we are senior citizens. Now we both drive Blizzard Pearl Prius cars. They are beautiful!
My average commute is 80 miles round trip. The car is charged up in the AM, driven to work, charged up at work and driven back home. Had the car three weeks and clocked up 1500 + miles before it needed a fill up. So far my monthly fuel bill is right around $25 bucks. Only nit is the navigation. it's a bit clunky to use and the routing algorithms could be better. I keep a Garmin in the car for navigation. Lots of complaints about the 11.6 screen. For me, it's fine. The screen gets a wipe off once/week. You get use to how to use it after a while. My last Prius has gone 180,000 trouble free miles and is still going strong. Why get anything else?
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$29,050
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Plus 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$27,350
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Advanced 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$33,350
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Prius Prime safety features:
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Bundles a variety of standard driver safety aids, including forward collision warning and mitigation.
- Safety Connect
- This subscription-based emergency assistance telematics system includes a variety of services.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver if a car is in an adjacent lane when a turn signal is activated.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Prius Prime vs. the competition
Toyota Prius Prime vs. Chevrolet Volt
The Chevy Volt is one of the highest-rated plug-in hybrids on Edmunds. Unfortunately, the Volt will be discontinued after the 2019 model year. That's too bad because the Volt can travel twice as far on electricity than the Prius Prime. We also like the Volt for its long list of safety features and easy-to-drive nature. It would have gotten an even better rating were it not for its limited rear-seat and cargo space and disappointing interior materials.
Toyota Prius Prime vs. Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid
The Ioniq Plug-in has a very slight EV range advantage of 29 miles, compared to the Prius Prime's 25-mile range. The Hyundai pulls further ahead with a longer list of features for the money, a larger cargo capacity, more rear-seat space and longer warranty coverage. Helping to even out the playing field, we're not fond of the amount of road noise, stiff ride quality and occasional rough transmission shifts.
Toyota Prius Prime vs. Honda Clarity
It's a little give-and-take with the Clarity Plug-In. The Honda's EV range is estimated at 47 miles, which is better than the Prius Prime's, but its hybrid fuel economy is rated at 42 mpg, compared to the Prime's 54 mpg. We like the Clarity for its comfortable and refined cabin, as well as its smooth ride quality. Unfortunately, Honda's infotainment system isn't much better than Toyota's, but you do at least get Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Prius Prime a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime:
- The Prius Prime returns unchanged for 2019
- Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Is the Toyota Prius Prime reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Prius Prime?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,350.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,050
- Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,350
- Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,350
What are the different models of Toyota Prius Prime?
More about the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback Overview
The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Prius Prime Hatchback 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Prius Prime Hatchback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Prius Prime Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premium, Plus, Advanced, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchbacks are available in my area?
2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Prius Prime Hatchback for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback Prius Prime Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Prius Prime for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,818.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,238.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback and all available trim types: Plus, Advanced, Premium. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
