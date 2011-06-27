  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Prius Plug-in
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG95
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,905
EPA Combined MPGe95 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG95
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,905
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Technology Packageyes
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,905
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,905
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,905
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sills Enhancementsyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,905
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,905
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Lower Door Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protective Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight3216 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Exterior Colors
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sea Glass Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Winter Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,905
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
