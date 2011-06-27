Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Prius c Hatchback
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,771*
Total Cash Price
$15,208
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,644*
Total Cash Price
$20,427
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,207*
Total Cash Price
$14,910
Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,772*
Total Cash Price
$21,023
One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,926*
Total Cash Price
$20,576
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius c Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,874
|Maintenance
|$1,746
|$717
|$1,009
|$387
|$2,380
|$6,238
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$839
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,007
|Financing
|$818
|$658
|$487
|$305
|$110
|$2,378
|Depreciation
|$3,849
|$1,347
|$1,186
|$1,051
|$944
|$8,377
|Fuel
|$649
|$668
|$689
|$709
|$730
|$3,445
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,173
|$4,786
|$4,864
|$4,055
|$5,894
|$28,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius c Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,546
|Maintenance
|$2,345
|$963
|$1,355
|$519
|$3,196
|$8,379
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,128
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,352
|Financing
|$1,099
|$884
|$653
|$410
|$148
|$3,193
|Depreciation
|$5,170
|$1,810
|$1,593
|$1,411
|$1,267
|$11,252
|Fuel
|$871
|$897
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$4,626
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,320
|$6,428
|$6,534
|$5,446
|$7,916
|$38,644
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius c Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,778
|Maintenance
|$1,712
|$703
|$989
|$379
|$2,333
|$6,116
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$823
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$987
|Financing
|$802
|$645
|$477
|$299
|$108
|$2,331
|Depreciation
|$3,774
|$1,321
|$1,163
|$1,030
|$925
|$8,213
|Fuel
|$636
|$655
|$675
|$695
|$716
|$3,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,993
|$4,692
|$4,769
|$3,975
|$5,778
|$28,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius c Hatchback Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,737
|Maintenance
|$2,414
|$991
|$1,394
|$534
|$3,290
|$8,624
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,160
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,131
|$909
|$673
|$422
|$152
|$3,287
|Depreciation
|$5,321
|$1,863
|$1,640
|$1,452
|$1,304
|$11,580
|Fuel
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,762
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,680
|$6,616
|$6,724
|$5,605
|$8,147
|$39,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius c Hatchback One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$6,594
|Maintenance
|$2,363
|$970
|$1,365
|$523
|$3,220
|$8,440
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$647
|$756
|$886
|$3,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,136
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,362
|Financing
|$1,107
|$890
|$658
|$413
|$149
|$3,217
|Depreciation
|$5,208
|$1,823
|$1,605
|$1,421
|$1,277
|$11,334
|Fuel
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,410
|$6,475
|$6,581
|$5,486
|$7,974
|$38,926
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Prius c
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Prius c in Virginia is:not available
