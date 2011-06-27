  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Four Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Prius c
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,475
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG50
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$24,475
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,475
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)53/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)503.5/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.5 gal.
Combined MPG50
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size
$24,475
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower99 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABS
$24,475
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,475
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Model Four Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,475
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,475
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,475
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,475
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Preferred Owner's Portfolioyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Ashtray Kityes
Instrumentation
clock
$24,475
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room
$24,475
Front head room37.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room
$24,475
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locks
$24,475
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Body Side Moldingyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
15" 8-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Length
$24,475
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$24,475
Exterior Colors
  • Sparkling Sea Metallic
  • Electric Lime Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Absolutely Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Moonglow
  • Sun Fusion
  • Tangerine Splash Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Blue Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,475
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P175/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,475
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic
$24,475
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
