  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius c
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Prius c
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Three Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Prius c
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,765
See Prius c Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG50
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)53/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)503.5/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.5 gal.
Combined MPG50
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Torque82 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower99 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,765
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,765
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,765
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,765
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,765
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Toteyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,765
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Sliding Sunshadeyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Body Side Moldingyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
15" 8-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Front track58.3 in.
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Moonglow
  • Habanero
  • Super White
  • Summer Rain Metallic
  • Absolutely Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Light Blue Gray/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,765
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P175/65R15 86H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,765
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Prius c Inventory

Related Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Three info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles