Used 1997 Toyota Previa Minivan Consumer Reviews

My Favorite Van Ever Dennis , 11/13/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned lots of vans, and the Previa is far and away the best van I have ever owned. Build quality is unbelievable (it's a Toyota, stupid), handling is exemplary with the mid- engine and AWD. Fuel mileage is 19 mpg around town, with up to 24 on the highway. I'm a Toyota salesman, and I sold this van new to an engineer and bought it from the family after he passed away. I constantly am amazed with the number of people who ask me if I want to sell it. Never is a hundred years. Report Abuse

Mom's Taxi Babies Ride Joel G , 04/14/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Sold 86 Toyota Van 285K miles to be replaced with 97 Previa with 1st baby coming in Jun. Perfect to carry 2nd kid in 99. Also carried Mom, Dad, Father-in-law to doctor's appt. Use mostly for reserve weekend duty. Did not change remote bat 6 yrs later. Did reg maint oil/filter chg every 3K. Used in business for 6 yrs as modified pick up truck by removing middle seat & folding 3rd row. Kids love this because they can lie down and sleep and watch tv. Our kids and parents in their 80s enjoyed trips to NY, VA, FL, LA, GA, TN, SC, NC, AL, TX, MA, CO. With this economy we are glad to have Toyotas in our family. Camry 02 replaced 88 Celica. Convinced five younger brothers to get Toyotas. They did. Report Abuse

The Best Van Ever Made Period. dysphonix , 01/07/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent, reliable car. Great handling on street, snow, rain, etc. Good acceleration for a car its size. Reliable...I have over 140.000 miles on mine, and never gave me any trouble or has broken down. Not even a radiator hose! Quality Japanese engineering. Too bad they discontinued it. Report Abuse

Best Minivan ever Alf Skrastins , 04/15/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1997 AWD Previa is the third one that I have owned. I previously had a 1991 and a 1994. All three have been completely trouble free, for a total of over 620K mi. The supercharger gives the 2.4 litre engine the punch of a V6, while delivering great gas mileage. I've been searching for a replacement for 5 years, but nothing made these days even comes close. The Sienna is too long, fat, low and is just not as much fun. If Toyota ever made a reasonable replacement for the Previa, I would buy it in an instance. Report Abuse