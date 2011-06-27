  1. Home
Used 1996 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/376.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Length187.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Beige Pearl
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • White
  • Garnet Red Pearl
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Turquoise Frost Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Graystone Pearl
