Used 1996 Toyota Previa DX Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Previa
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Length187.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Graystone Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Opal Beige Pearl
  • White
  • Garnet Red Pearl
  • Turquoise Frost Pearl
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
