Used 1996 Toyota Previa Minivan Consumer Reviews
They Don't Make 'em Like This Any More
I bought this Previa used with only 12,000 miles on it. I now have over 216,000 miles and maintenance costs have been minimal. Word of advice: do not ignore the "CHECK ENGINE" light. I did and a blocked catalytic converter caused the head gasket to fail. I live in Colorado and the AWD is a big help in winter. I've stopped buying snow tires. The supercharged engine still has plenty of power even at this mileage. I suspect the Amsoil I use in the van has contributed greatly to the longevity. The van may not have all luxury appoints of a millenium van, but it's still dependable and looks pretty good too. Toyota makes great vehicles.
Big Van in Small Body
Nothing comes close for sheer usable space. Visibility and handing are great. At 170000 miles, it needed a drive shaft but a good independent garage made that a $400 repair instead of the $1000 the dealer wanted. Hope it goes another 170000. If you can find one for $10K get it because Previa owners alone know just what a gem these are. Hard to work on, but needs work so seldom: caution Toyota parts cost a bunch and no one else offers parts. Replaced the muffler (a generic) for $70 when Toyota wanted $300. Wouldn't hesitate to drive it across the country in winter. AWD gets 26 mpg on the highway. Gets a 9.5 overall.
The Best Minivan Ever Made
These are the ultimate vehicles. Pricing,economy, and all options and features are totally satisfying.
1996 Toyota Previa
Nice to Drive & great on curves handles like a car.
Well worth the money
This is the kind of car that gives Toyota a good name. The Van seats my family o f6 comfortably, we just got back from a 2,000 mile road trip, spending 40hrs in the car and all of us has a Blast. The ergonomics are great, and the leather seats are a must if you have kids!
