  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Previa
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Previa
  5. Used 1996 Toyota Previa Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Toyota Previa Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Previa
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Previas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,849 - $3,217
Used Previa for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

They Don't Make 'em Like This Any More

Mark Flick, 07/07/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this Previa used with only 12,000 miles on it. I now have over 216,000 miles and maintenance costs have been minimal. Word of advice: do not ignore the "CHECK ENGINE" light. I did and a blocked catalytic converter caused the head gasket to fail. I live in Colorado and the AWD is a big help in winter. I've stopped buying snow tires. The supercharged engine still has plenty of power even at this mileage. I suspect the Amsoil I use in the van has contributed greatly to the longevity. The van may not have all luxury appoints of a millenium van, but it's still dependable and looks pretty good too. Toyota makes great vehicles.

Report Abuse

Big Van in Small Body

opsofficer, 07/05/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Nothing comes close for sheer usable space. Visibility and handing are great. At 170000 miles, it needed a drive shaft but a good independent garage made that a $400 repair instead of the $1000 the dealer wanted. Hope it goes another 170000. If you can find one for $10K get it because Previa owners alone know just what a gem these are. Hard to work on, but needs work so seldom: caution Toyota parts cost a bunch and no one else offers parts. Replaced the muffler (a generic) for $70 when Toyota wanted $300. Wouldn't hesitate to drive it across the country in winter. AWD gets 26 mpg on the highway. Gets a 9.5 overall.

Report Abuse

The Best Minivan Ever Made

937auto, 05/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

These are the ultimate vehicles. Pricing,economy, and all options and features are totally satisfying.

Report Abuse

1996 Toyota Previa

wbscifi, 06/21/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Nice to Drive & great on curves handles like a car.

Report Abuse

Well worth the money

HM173, 08/25/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the kind of car that gives Toyota a good name. The Van seats my family o f6 comfortably, we just got back from a 2,000 mile road trip, spending 40hrs in the car and all of us has a Blast. The ergonomics are great, and the leather seats are a must if you have kids!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Previas for sale

Related Used 1996 Toyota Previa Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles