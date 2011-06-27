Used 1996 Toyota Previa Minivan Consumer Reviews

They Don't Make 'em Like This Any More Mark Flick , 07/07/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this Previa used with only 12,000 miles on it. I now have over 216,000 miles and maintenance costs have been minimal. Word of advice: do not ignore the "CHECK ENGINE" light. I did and a blocked catalytic converter caused the head gasket to fail. I live in Colorado and the AWD is a big help in winter. I've stopped buying snow tires. The supercharged engine still has plenty of power even at this mileage. I suspect the Amsoil I use in the van has contributed greatly to the longevity. The van may not have all luxury appoints of a millenium van, but it's still dependable and looks pretty good too. Toyota makes great vehicles. Report Abuse

Big Van in Small Body opsofficer , 07/05/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Nothing comes close for sheer usable space. Visibility and handing are great. At 170000 miles, it needed a drive shaft but a good independent garage made that a $400 repair instead of the $1000 the dealer wanted. Hope it goes another 170000. If you can find one for $10K get it because Previa owners alone know just what a gem these are. Hard to work on, but needs work so seldom: caution Toyota parts cost a bunch and no one else offers parts. Replaced the muffler (a generic) for $70 when Toyota wanted $300. Wouldn't hesitate to drive it across the country in winter. AWD gets 26 mpg on the highway. Gets a 9.5 overall.

The Best Minivan Ever Made 937auto , 05/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful These are the ultimate vehicles. Pricing,economy, and all options and features are totally satisfying.

1996 Toyota Previa wbscifi , 06/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nice to Drive & great on curves handles like a car.