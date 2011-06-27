Estimated values
1996 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$2,272
|$2,797
|Clean
|$1,112
|$2,070
|$2,559
|Average
|$895
|$1,667
|$2,084
|Rough
|$678
|$1,263
|$1,608
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$2,656
|$3,133
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,420
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,232
|$1,948
|$2,334
|Rough
|$934
|$1,477
|$1,801
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Previa DX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,032
|$1,947
|$2,404
|Clean
|$940
|$1,774
|$2,199
|Average
|$757
|$1,428
|$1,791
|Rough
|$573
|$1,082
|$1,382
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$2,162
|$2,548
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,970
|$2,332
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,586
|$1,898
|Rough
|$762
|$1,202
|$1,465