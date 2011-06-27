  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Previa
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Previa
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Previa
Overview
See Previa Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity158 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.
Height69.1 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Wildflower Blue Pearl
  • Turquoise Frost Pearl
  • White
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Graystone Pearl
See Previa Inventory

Related Used 1995 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles