Used 1994 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Previa
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity158 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight3535 lbs.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Greenish Blue Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Wildflower Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Winter White
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
