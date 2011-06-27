Used 1994 Toyota Previa Minivan Consumer Reviews

Best Car I Have Owned in 53 Years Ed in Colorado , 05/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought new and never had a significant problem. Over 230000 miles and oil has never dropped to add between changes. Handling is better than any other minivan I have driven. I wish Toyota still sold this model in the US. Report Abuse

Amazing Vehicle Joe M. Vann , 02/01/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the 1994 van with 56k. Two tune-ups, a battery, and a starter later it still runs and drives like new with 121,000. Recent new shocks and struts, wow! Indestructible? Maybe. 20 mpg in town, 22.5 mpg highway no matter how it is driven. Easily removable/folding seats allow tons of covered room for hauling. Amazing towing capacity as well. Report Abuse

Wonderful bernstein64 , 07/13/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 1994 Van with 262,000 miles now and zero problems. The only thing we have have to do is regular maintanence like breaks tires and oil changes. Wonderful vehicle! Report Abuse

Previa Review FashnNuggt , 02/18/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been nothing but enjoyable...we've had it for 9 years, and have only had to replace the solenoid once. The amount of passenger space, especially rear leg room, is unmatched by any modern minivan. The supercharger gives it the oomph it needs to still be a competitive van. The seat comfort both front and middle row is excellent. Report Abuse